Troubled crypto exchange Zipmex says it’s mulling possible offer

Zipmex, a cryptocurrency exchange that operates in markets like Singapore and Thailand, said on Sunday it was considering a possible offer after talks with interested parties and due diligence should commence.





Our conversations with various interested parties have progressed significantly. One of those parties has offered terms in an MOU which includes confidentiality obligations so as to be able to commence Due Diligence. #zipmex July 24, 2022



The Asian platform was among several in the digital-assets industry encountering financial difficulties in recent weeks. On Thursday, it had halted withdrawals as the fallout from a series of defaults spread further throughout the industry.

On Friday, Zipmex tweeted it would resume allowing withdrawals but only from Trade wallet and not from any other wallet “until further notice.”

