    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 30: Bitcoin jumps 3.5%, Ether spikes 8% as global crypto mcap rises

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 37.97 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.05 per cent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 30, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 30 as the global crypto market cap rose 4.24 percent to $853.12 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 0.93 percent to $47.37 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.89 billion, which is 6.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $44.77 billion, which is 94.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 37.97 percent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Also Read | Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection in US

    In other news, Bitfront, a U.S. crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media firm Line Corp, said it has suspended new sign-ups and credit card payments and will cease operations in a few months despite efforts to overcome challenges in the rapidly evolving industry.

    "However, despite our efforts … we have regretfully determined that we need to shut down BITFRONT in order to continue growing the LINE blockchain ecosystem and LINK token economy," the California-based company said in a statement on its website on Sunday. Read details here.

    Also Read | All about Bitfront, the crypto exchange platform that shut down

    As of 7:23 am on November 30, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,48,1483.5%
    Ethereum1,09,390.07.99%
    Tether86.50-0.57%
    Cardano27.11010.04%
    Binance Coin26,100.002.35%
    XRP35.09687%
    Polkadot450.05-0.97%
    Dogecoin9.00187.16%
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 07:35 am