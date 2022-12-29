Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 29: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Cardano top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 29 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.51 per cent to $793.46 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.03 billion, which makes a 15.10% increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.13 billion, 6.88% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $29.05 billion, which is 93.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.16 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.08 per cent, which is a increase of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange.
Also Read | Indian crypto exchanges lose 34-50% of trading volumes following FTX collapseAs of 8:20 am on December 29, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,15,000
|-0.84%
|Ethereum
|1,01,600
|-1.07%
|Tether
|86.17
|-0.13%
|Cardano
|21.50
|-4.88%
|Binance Coin
|20,805.00
|-035%
|Ripple
|29.99
|-3.23%
|Polkadot
|390
|-4.17%
|Dogecoin
|6.1996
|-3.73%