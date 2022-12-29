English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 29: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Cardano top laggard

    Moneycontrol News
    December 29, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 29 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.51 per cent to $793.46 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.03 billion, which makes a 15.10% increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.13 billion, 6.88% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $29.05 billion, which is 93.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.16 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.08 per cent, which is a increase of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

    As of 8:20 am on December 29, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,15,000-0.84%
    Ethereum1,01,600-1.07%
    Tether86.17-0.13%
    Cardano21.50-4.88%
    Binance Coin20,805.00-035%
    Ripple29.99-3.23%
    Polkadot390-4.17%
    Dogecoin6.1996-3.73%
    Moneycontrol News
