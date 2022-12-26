Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 26: Bitcoin gains dominance even as m-cap registers marginal increase

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on December 26 after the global crypto market cap increased marginally by 0.10 percent to $812.31 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.98 billion, which makes a 34.28% decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.55 billion, 7.04% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $20.01 billion, which is 91.07% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.35 lakh, with a dominance of 40.02 percent, an increase of 0.07% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Caroline Ellison, a former CEO of Alameda Research, claimed she and Sam Bankman-Fried, a co-founder of FTX, intentionally misled lenders about the amount the now-bankrupt trading company was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.

At a guilty appearance in federal court in Manhattan on December 19, Ellison made her first public statement regarding her actions. According to a transcript of the court, she replied, "I knew that it was wrong."

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,35,000 -0.69% Ethereum 1,03,900.0 -0.8% Tether 86.29 -0.21% Cardano 22.7100 -0.48% Binance Coin 20,632.01 -1.26% Ripple 29.86 -0.73% Polkadot 408.98 -2.64% Dogecoin 6.66 1.95%