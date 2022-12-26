English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 26: Bitcoin gains dominance even as m-cap registers marginal increase

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.35 lakh, with a dominance of 40.02 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    December 26, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on December 26 after the global crypto market cap increased marginally by 0.10 percent to $812.31 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.98 billion, which makes a 34.28% decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.55 billion, 7.04% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $20.01 billion, which is 91.07% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.35 lakh, with a dominance of 40.02 percent, an increase of 0.07% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, Caroline Ellison, a former CEO of Alameda Research, claimed she and Sam Bankman-Fried, a co-founder of FTX, intentionally misled lenders about the amount the now-bankrupt trading company was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.

    At a guilty appearance in federal court in Manhattan on December 19, Ellison made her first public statement regarding her actions. According to a transcript of the court, she replied, "I knew that it was wrong."

    As of 8:23 am on December 26, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,35,000-0.69%
    Ethereum1,03,900.0-0.8%
    Tether86.29-0.21%
    Cardano22.7100-0.48%
    Binance Coin20,632.01-1.26%
    Ripple29.86-0.73%
    Polkadot408.98-2.64%
    Dogecoin6.661.95%
    first published: Dec 26, 2022 08:39 am