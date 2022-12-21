Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum marginally up as MCap rises 1.5%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 21 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.50 percent to $811.88 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.06 billion, which makes a 9.38 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.71 billion, 4.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.20 billion, which is 92.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.46 lakh, with a dominance of 39.98 percent, an increase of 0.12% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried signed legal papers paving the way for his extradition from The Bahamas to the US, where he faces fraud charges over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, a Bahamas official said on Tuesday.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,46,000 0.06% Ethereum 1,03,600 0.06% Tether 86.60 -0.72% Cardano 22.5001 0% Binance Coin 21,416.35 -0.96% Ripple 29.60 1.54% Polkadot 432.95 -1.12% Dogecoin 6.69 1.51%