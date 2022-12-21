English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum marginally up as MCap rises 1.5%

    Moneycontrol News
    December 21, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 21 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.50 percent to $811.88 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.06 billion, which makes a 9.38 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.71 billion, 4.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.20 billion, which is 92.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.46 lakh, with a dominance of 39.98 percent, an increase of 0.12% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried signed legal papers paving the way for his extradition from The Bahamas to the US, where he faces fraud charges over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, a Bahamas official said on Tuesday.

    Also Read | Bankman-Fried hearing to resume on Wednesday as extradition decision looms

    As of 8:05 am on December 21, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,46,0000.06%
    Ethereum1,03,6000.06%
    Tether86.60-0.72%
    Cardano22.50010%
    Binance Coin21,416.35-0.96%
    Ripple29.601.54%
    Polkadot432.95-1.12%
    Dogecoin6.691.51%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Dec 21, 2022 08:17 am