    Top cryptocurrency prices on March 14: Bitcoin, Ether gain over 5%; Ripple, Dogecoin decline

    March 14, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 14 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.55 percent to $1.08 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours  increased 30.05 percent to $92.03 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.06 billion, which is 8.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $89.01 billion, which is 96.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.71 percent, registering an increase of 1.36 percent over the day.

    In other news, the Indian government introduced a significant notification on March 7, 2023 bringing into coverage various crypto intermediaries within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The move comes at a time when many crypto intermediaries are already facing investigations from the Enforcement Directive (ED), the enforcing agency of the PMLA. Read details here.

    As of 7:20 am on March 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD86.71-1.25%
    Bitcoin20,74,2576.15%
    Ripple32.0000-0.65%
    Ethereum1,43,000.05.06%
    Dogecoin6.2800-0.62%
    WazirX Token14.373.45%

     

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 07:50 am