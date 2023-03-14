Top cryptocurrency prices on March 14: Bitcoin, Ether gain over 5%; Ripple, Dogecoin decline

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 14 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.55 percent to $1.08 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 30.05 percent to $92.03 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.06 billion, which is 8.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $89.01 billion, which is 96.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.71 percent, registering an increase of 1.36 percent over the day.

In other news, the Indian government introduced a significant notification on March 7, 2023 bringing into coverage various crypto intermediaries within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The move comes at a time when many crypto intermediaries are already facing investigations from the Enforcement Directive (ED), the enforcing agency of the PMLA. Read details here.

As of 7:20 am on March 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):