Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Regulation Buzz

'Bill From 'Bitcoin Senator' Lummis Would Alter Capital Gains Landscape for Crypto



A new bill from Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) seeks to overhaul how cryptocurrency can be taxed within the US. Lummis' state policy director, Tyler Lindholm, recently said that the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, which is still being drafted, will provide clarity to the industry and users. One of its biggest aims is to provide guidance about capital gains related to crypto mining, staking, and spending. "What we're really looking at there is just integrating digital assets into the system of taxation," he said. The bill, in addition to providing a tax exclusion of up to $600 so crypto users wouldn't be hit with a tax bill for buying the proverbial coffee, will also clarify how capital gains don't apply to "productive" activities such as mining or staking. Read here.

