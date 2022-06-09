English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : June 09, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on Bitcoin, NFT, and DeFi to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot biggest loser

      Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot biggest loser

      Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 9 as the global crypto market cap decreased 2.65 percent to $1.23 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume rose 21.76 percent to $67.03 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in Defi stood at $7.02 billion, 10.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $57.81 billion, which is 86.23 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Read full here

    • Crypto buzz

      Crypto Conversations: The importance of crypto synthetic assets

      With synthetic asset platforms opening the doors to derivatives for thousands of new investors, only time will tell what kind of impact a potential flood of new crypto-collateralized derivative contracts will have on the traditional financial landscape. Read details here

    • NFT News

      How NFTs are Paying Tribute to LGBTQI+ community

      The month of June is dedicated to LGBTQI+ pride events in the United States and in many other countries around the world. For the occasion, an NFT collection paying tribute to a selection of pride icons has been launched to raise funds for organizations fighting for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people. Read full story

    • DeFi News

      Solana Ventures sets up $100M fund for GameFi and DeFi in South Korea

      Solana Ventures and the Solana Foundation have formed a $100-million fund to help support the growth of nonfungible token (NFT), blockchain gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects in South Korea. In addition to supporting projects built on Solana, the fund will help keep some Terra-based projects afloat following the collapse of that ecosystem last month. Read more here

    tags #blockchain #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Explore The Tech Check For ESG Compliance

    Explore The Tech Check For ESG Compliance

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.