Crypto Conversations: The importance of crypto synthetic assets

A synthetic asset is a tokenized blockchain-based derivative of an underlying asset. Also referred to as synths, synthetic assets can be described as a combination of traditional derivative assets and cryptocurrencies. Crypto synthetic assets aim to give users exposure to a variety of different assets without needing to hold the underlying asset. This could be anything from fiat currencies, such as the US dollar or the Japanese yen, to commodities like precious metals, as well as index funds or other...