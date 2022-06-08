English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Crypto Conversations: The importance of crypto synthetic assets

    With synthetic asset platforms opening the doors to derivatives for thousands of new investors, only time will tell what kind of impact a potential flood of new crypto-collateralized derivative contracts will have on the traditional financial landscape 

    Hitesh Malviya
    June 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    Crypto Conversations: The importance of crypto synthetic assets

    Crypto synthetic assets aim to give users exposure to a variety of different assets without needing to hold the underlying asset. Representative image

    A synthetic asset is a tokenized blockchain-based derivative of an underlying asset. Also referred to as synths, synthetic assets can be described as a combination of traditional derivative assets and cryptocurrencies. Crypto synthetic assets aim to give users exposure to a variety of different assets without needing to hold the underlying asset. This could be anything from fiat currencies, such as the US dollar or the Japanese yen, to commodities like precious metals, as well as index funds or other...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are you set for a rate hike tomorrow?

      Jun 6, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tricky terrain for OPEC, global food inflation loses sting, shifting sands in FMCG and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers