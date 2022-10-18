English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : October 18, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News On October 18: Mastercard taps Paxos, Binance CEO lays out his management style, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Mastercard Taps Paxos to Launch Crypto Trading for Banks

      Mastercard Taps Paxos to Launch Crypto Trading for Banks

      Mastercard plans to announce a programme on Monday called Crypto Source that will make it easier for banks and other financial institutions to offer cryptocurrency trading. The programme will act as a “bridge” between crypto trading platform Paxos and banks, the company said. Mastercard will also take care of regulatory compliance and security, two sticking points for banks wanting to get involved in offering crypto trading services. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Binance CEO's management style

      Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and founder of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, published a 6,000-word document on Thursday about his managing style. Binance employs thousands of staff members in engineering, marketing, business development, and other roles. One thing those employees won't hear much from Zhao? Compliments. "If you do something well, you may hear from others: 'good job, great work, etc.' Probably not so much from me," Zhao wrote. On the other hand, the CEO said he often confronts staff who make mistakes or handle a task badly. Read details here

    • NFT Buzz

      Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties

      Solana-based Following X2Y2 in August, Magic Eden has grudgingly become the most recent NFT marketplace to switch to an optional royalty model, as reported by Cointelegraph. According to Cointelegraph, buyers can choose the amount of royalties they want to contribute to an NFT project under the optional royalties model, which raises the possibility that some creators won’t be compensated for the sale of their works. Read more here

    tags #Bitcoin prices #Crypto #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

    Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.