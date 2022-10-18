Top Cryptocurrency News On October 18: Mastercard taps Paxos, Binance CEO lays out his management style, and more

Big Story

Binance CEO's management style

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and founder of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, published a 6,000-word document on Thursday about his managing style. Binance employs thousands of staff members in engineering, marketing, business development, and other roles. One thing those employees won't hear much from Zhao? Compliments. "If you do something well, you may hear from others: 'good job, great work, etc.' Probably not so much from me," Zhao wrote. On the other hand, the CEO said he often confronts staff who make mistakes or handle a task badly. Read details here

