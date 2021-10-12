Top cryptocurrency news on October 12: Major stories on Bitcoin, blockchain & endorsements

What's New?

Addicted to crypto? Scotland has a dedicated clinic for you



Tucked away almost 25 miles from the Scottish capital of Edinburg lies the beautiful, serene highlands of Blyth Bridge, home to an ancient, 18th-century castle that goes by the name of Castle Craig. And inside this is the world’s first rehabilitation clinic- to treat cryptocurrency addiction. Given that interest in cryptocurrency trading is spreading like wildfire across the world, the hospital itself has seen a significant rise in the number of inquiries for its cryptocurrency rehab program. Read more here.

