Last Updated : October 12, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 12: Major stories on Bitcoin, blockchain & endorsements

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 44 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 44 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be mostly in red on October 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 175.02 lakh crore, a 1.09 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 789,409 crore, which makes a 7.92 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 4,445,270 and its dominance is currently 46.5 percent, an increase of 0.93 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • In Focus

    Asia dominates CoinDesk list of ‘Top Universities for Blockchain 2021’


    Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDesk has released this year’s ranking for the Top Universities for Blockchain. While its Asian schools dominate the list, European universities improve in position. In a blog post, the crypto platform said the National University of Singapore has claimed the top spot, followed by the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, University of California Berkeley, University of Zurich and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, making up the top five. Read details here.

  • What's New?

    Addicted to crypto? Scotland has a dedicated clinic for you


    Tucked away almost 25 miles from the Scottish capital of Edinburg lies the beautiful, serene highlands of Blyth Bridge, home to an ancient, 18th-century castle that goes by the name of Castle Craig. And inside this is the world’s first rehabilitation clinic- to treat cryptocurrency addiction. Given that interest in cryptocurrency trading is spreading like wildfire across the world, the hospital itself has seen a significant rise in the number of inquiries for its cryptocurrency rehab program. Read more here.

  • Celebrity Touch

    CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador


    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber, on October 8, announced the onboarding of Bollywood actor and youth icon Ranveer Singh as its first ever brand ambassador. Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world. The first ad film is already uploaded on the company's YouTube channel. Read here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

