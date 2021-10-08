CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Screengrab from CoinSwitch Kuber ad (Source: YouTube/CoinSwitch Kuber)

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber, on October 8, announced the onboarding of Bollywood actor and youth icon Ranveer Singh as its first ever brand ambassador.

Through this association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to leverage Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal, along with his popularity among the Gen Z and millennial customers.

Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world. The first ad film is already uploaded on the company's YouTube channel.

"The ad films will drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities," the company said in a statement.

Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform, it said.

“By featuring Ranveer Singh in our Kuch Toh Badlega campaign we are tapping into the significant interest we have witnessed from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We want to ensure that Indians from all walks of life are aware of the low barrier of entry into the crypto space along with the simplicity our platform affords," Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said.

Speaking about it, Actor Ranveer Singh said, “This is an exciting time for the crypto landscape in India. I am glad to come onboard as the brand ambassador of CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s largest crypto asset platform."

"The company is a key player in the crypto revolution in India and I’m happy to be a part of their journey,” he added.

Recently, the company on October 6 raised over $260 million led by new investors Coinbase Ventures and top Silicon Valley fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), bumping up its valuation four times in six months to $1.9 billion.

CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari as a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges.

In June 2020, it launched Kuber, its India-focused crypto investment platform that has 4.5 million users. The company has an annual revenue of about $50 million, CEO Singhal told Moneycontrol in April.