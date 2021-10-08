MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Through this association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to leverage Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal, along with his popularity among the Gen Z and millennial customers.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
Screengrab from CoinSwitch Kuber ad (Source: YouTube/CoinSwitch Kuber)

Screengrab from CoinSwitch Kuber ad (Source: YouTube/CoinSwitch Kuber)


Cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber, on October 8, announced the onboarding of Bollywood actor and youth icon Ranveer Singh as its first ever brand ambassador.

Through this association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to leverage Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal, along with his popularity among the Gen Z and millennial customers.

Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world. The first ad film is already uploaded on the company's YouTube channel.

"The ad films will drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities," the company said in a statement.

Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform, it said.

Close

Related stories

“By featuring Ranveer Singh in our Kuch Toh Badlega campaign we are tapping into the significant interest we have witnessed from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We want to ensure that Indians from all walks of life are aware of the low barrier of entry into the crypto space along with the simplicity our platform affords," Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said.

Speaking about it, Actor Ranveer Singh said, “This is an exciting time for the crypto landscape in India. I am glad to come onboard as the brand ambassador of CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s largest crypto asset platform."

"The company is a key player in the crypto revolution in India and I’m happy to be a part of their journey,” he added.

Also Read: Here's how Coinswitch founder Ashish Singhal will pitch to FM Sitharaman & RBI Guv Das

Recently, the company on October 6 raised over $260 million led by new investors Coinbase Ventures and top Silicon Valley fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), bumping up its valuation four times in six months to $1.9 billion.

Moneycontrol reported on September 16 that a16z, one of the world's most prolific investors is in talks to back Coinswitch- its first bet on an Indian company.
CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari as a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges.

In June 2020, it launched Kuber, its India-focused crypto investment platform that has 4.5 million users. The company has an annual revenue of about $50 million, CEO Singhal told Moneycontrol in April.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #CoinSwitch Kuber #cryptocurrency #Ranveer Singh
first published: Oct 8, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.