Top cryptocurrency news on October 11: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs & crypto inflows

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading above Rs 43 lakh



Cryptocurrency prices are in a mix of red and green on October 11. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 171.88 lakh crores, a 0.18 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,29,610 crores, which makes a 0.59 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 43,37,990 and its dominance is currently 45.58 percent, an increase of 0.84 percent over the day. Read full here.

