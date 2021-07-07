MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : July 07, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 7: Major stories on Ether, Brazil's 'Bitcoin King' and Mining

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices: Bitcoin, ether trade in the green

    Cryptocurrency Prices: Bitcoin, ether trade in the green

    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading higher than the previous day, with Bitcoin up more than 1 percent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.45 trillion, an increase of 1.63 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is currently trading at above $34,000. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Brazil's 'Bitcoin King' arrested for allegedly embezzling $300 million


    Brazil's federal police has arrested Cláudio Oliveira, the president of the Bitcoin Banco Group, for allegedly embezzling 1.5 billion Brazilian reais (about $300 million) through a cryptocurrency scheme, Coindesk reported. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    China Regulators Punish Company Over Crypto


    Bitcoin fluctuated Tuesday after China’s central bank and a regulator in the capital city took action against a company that was allegedly providing cryptocurrency-related services was ordered to cancel its registration, Bloomberg Quint reported.

  • Explainer

    What is Bitcoin Mining and why does it require so much energy?

    Transactions via Bitcoin are undergirded by blockchain technology and are tracked via the distributed ledger system. That is, all transactions on the Bitcoin network are visible to every computer that is a part of the network and there is no central authority or bank that tracks the movement of the cryptocurrency, News18 reported.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.