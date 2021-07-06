MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency fraud: Brazil's 'Bitcoin King' arrested for allegedly embezzling $300 million

Cláudio Oliveira, a self-proclaimed 'King of Bitcoin', allegedly skimmed the amount from a large number of investors.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Brazil's federal police has arrested Cláudio Oliveira, the president of the Bitcoin Banco Group, for allegedly embezzling 1.5 billion Brazilian reais (about $300 million) through a cryptocurrency scheme, Coindesk reported.

Oliveira, the self-proclaimed 'King of Bitcoin', allegedly skimmed the amount from a large number of investors.

In 2019, the group had reported that 7,000 Bitcoins had gone missing and reportedly applied for judicial recovery -- a special arrangement under the Brazilian law to reorganise its finances -- in a bid to pay its creditors and avoid bankruptcy.

However, at the beginning of 2020, it was found that the group was not complying with the obligations determined at the time of the decree of judicial reorganisation and, to promote its activities and attract new customers, it continued to offer the public collective investment contracts without registration with the market regulator.

Subsequently, the police formed a task force comprising 90 officers and launched 'Operation Daemon' to nab the accused and to further investigate bankruptcy crimes, embezzlement, money laundering and criminal organization, Brazil's federal police said in a press release.

Close

Related stories

"Police investigations also revealed that the investigated person also committed, in the past, crimes of the same nature in the United States and possibly in other European countries. The investigative work in the field also made it possible to identify people suspected of concurring in the commission of the crimes under investigation," it added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Brazil #cryptocurrency #World News
first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.