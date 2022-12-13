Top cryptocurrency news on December 13: Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, US Justice Dept may file criminal charges against Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is hiding in Serbia and more

Stablecoin

Justin Sun of Tron is "deploying more capital" to halt the decline of the USDD stablecoin



Tron founder Justin Sun has announced that he had traded USDD, the native stablecoin of Tron, for almost $773,000 worth of USD. The founder of Tron imitated a tweet from Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon just before Terra's bankruptcy in May by writing, "Deploying more capital—steady boys." For the USDD stablecoin, Sun submitted transaction data that showed him exchanging more than $203,000 in USDC and $570,000 in USDT. The stablecoin, which is typically indexed to the value of the dollar, has been trading below $1 since the end of October. But today, the token did reach its all-time low of $0.97. More here.

