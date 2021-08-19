MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 19, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 19: Major stories on Bitcoin, Coinbase & hacking

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin trading at $44,853

    Bitcoin trading at $44,853


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 19. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 1.98 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.97 billion, which makes a 12.36 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $86.45 billion – 78.61 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $44,853.70 and its dominance is currently 43.86 percent, a decrease of 0.56 percent over the day. Read full here.

    Mark Cuban reveals he owns only $494 worth of Dogecoin despite promoting the cryptocurrency


    American billionaire Mark Cuban, counted among one of the staunchest promoters of Dogecoin, revealed on social media that he owns only $494 worth of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. The revelation was made by Cuban on August 15, on being asked by a Twitter user whether he owns more of Dogecoin or Bitcoin. In his response, Cuban said his NBA team Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Dogecoin as a form of currency to sell their merchandise, but he personally owns $494 worth of the crypto coin. "The Mavs have what we sold in merch. I personally own $494 worth of DOGE," he tweeted. Read more here.

    Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase


    Intel Corp on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase's Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around $788,191. Read details here.

    Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty'


    Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost $610 million in a hack earlier this week, confirmed on Friday it had offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 "bug bounty." In a statement it thanked the hacker - who it dubbed a "white hat", sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities - who had returned the bulk of the funds for "helping us improve Poly Network’s security". The network also said it hoped "Mr. White Hat" would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the $500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins. Read full here.

