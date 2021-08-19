Top cryptocurrency news on August 19: Major stories on Bitcoin, Coinbase & hacking

Big Story

Mark Cuban reveals he owns only $494 worth of Dogecoin despite promoting the cryptocurrency



American billionaire Mark Cuban, counted among one of the staunchest promoters of Dogecoin, revealed on social media that he owns only $494 worth of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. The revelation was made by Cuban on August 15, on being asked by a Twitter user whether he owns more of Dogecoin or Bitcoin. In his response, Cuban said his NBA team Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Dogecoin as a form of currency to sell their merchandise, but he personally owns $494 worth of the crypto coin. "The Mavs have what we sold in merch. I personally own $494 worth of DOGE," he tweeted. Read more here.

