Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 19: Cardano, Solana surge over 8%

Bitcoin's dominance is currently 43.86 percent, a decrease of 0.56 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 19. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 1.98 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.97 billion, which makes a 12.36 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $86.45 billion – 78.61 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $44,853.70 and its dominance is currently 43.86 percent, a decrease of 0.56 percent over the day.

As off 7.36 am on August 19, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$44,798.440.37%2.59%$843,072,655,702$30,995,786,607 690,830 BTC18,790,287 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,017.040.39%6.67%$353,928,317,501$20,084,841,420 6,648,760 ETH117,162,210 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.138.46%15.99%$68,353,857,216$5,033,349,979 2,365,772,618 ADA32,127,645,481 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$400.371.13%0.79%$67,253,551,658$2,157,020,982 5,392,654 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.01%0.02%$64,195,562,574$75,611,487,382 75,589,428,452 USDT64,176,834,131 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.144.62%11.04%$53,254,353,526$7,143,618,880 6,233,803,156 XRP46,471,846,087 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.303.27%7.08%$39,873,274,414$5,815,497,476 19,093,078,907 DOGE130,909,449,761 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.00%0.05%$27,451,445,712$2,926,460,442 2,926,233,798 USDC27,449,319,698 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$24.130.73%9.22%$23,822,584,948$2,105,228,314 87,246,119 DOT987,269,674 DOT
10Solana SOL$71.628.65%67.20%$20,604,397,526$4,306,721,740 59,871,851 SOL286,441,402 SOL
 
first published: Aug 19, 2021 07:48 am

