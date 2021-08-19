Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 19: Cardano, Solana surge over 8%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 19. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 1.98 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.97 billion, which makes a 12.36 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $86.45 billion – 78.61 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $44,853.70 and its dominance is currently 43.86 percent, a decrease of 0.56 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $44,798.44 0.37% 2.59% $843,072,655,702 $30,995,786,607 690,830 BTC 18,790,287 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,017.04 0.39% 6.67% $353,928,317,501 $20,084,841,420 6,648,760 ETH 117,162,210 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.13 8.46% 15.99% $68,353,857,216 $5,033,349,979 2,365,772,618 ADA 32,127,645,481 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $400.37 1.13% 0.79% $67,253,551,658 $2,157,020,982 5,392,654 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.01% 0.02% $64,195,562,574 $75,611,487,382 75,589,428,452 USDT 64,176,834,131 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.14 4.62% 11.04% $53,254,353,526 $7,143,618,880 6,233,803,156 XRP 46,471,846,087 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.30 3.27% 7.08% $39,873,274,414 $5,815,497,476 19,093,078,907 DOGE 130,909,449,761 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.00% 0.05% $27,451,445,712 $2,926,460,442 2,926,233,798 USDC 27,449,319,698 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $24.13 0.73% 9.22% $23,822,584,948 $2,105,228,314 87,246,119 DOT 987,269,674 DOT 10 Solana SOL $71.62 8.65% 67.20% $20,604,397,526 $4,306,721,740 59,871,851 SOL 286,441,402 SOL

As off 7.36 am on August 19, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):