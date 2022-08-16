Last Updated : August 16, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on August 16: Bitcoin in red, new guidelines for Crypto banks, jump in memecoins and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Bitcoin at Rs 18.58 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.90 percent to $1.15 trillion over from a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped 21.48 percent to $77.99 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.03 billion, 7.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $71.28 billion, which is 91.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.78 lakh, with a dominance of 40.15 percent. This was a 0.10 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Federal Reserve releases new guidelines for Crypto Banks
Price Discount on 'stETH' Reflects Some Doubt on Smooth Ethereum Merge
Crypto investors are eagerly awaiting the Merge, the Ethereum blockchain’s long-awaited technology upgrade. Most traders expect the event to go through smoothly. But the price of a popular ether (ETH) derivative token known as stETH suggests a slim chance that some glitches or delays will arise, based on a new analysis by market research firm Enigma Securities. (CoinDesk) Read more here.
Crypto bear hug: evaluating the performance of blue-chip and meme tokens
The cryptocurrency market has evolved exponentially since Bitcoin first came into existence in 2009, with traders and investors having access to over 20,000 unique tokens to choose from. Compared to increased interest in blue-chip tokens today, meme coins sparked huge interest among investors in 2021 and continue to be of interest even now, despite their high volatility. However, having reached a peak combined market capitalisation of over $3 trillion in November 2021, crypto markets have been in a prolonged bear phase ever since. Read details here.