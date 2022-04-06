Top Cryptocurrency News on April 6: The biggest moves in crypto prices, policies, NFTs and more

Big Story

Rishi Sunak orders launch of UK's own NFT. What you need to know



The United Kingdom will soon introduce its own non-fungible token in effort to the lead the way in cryptocurrencies. Rishi Sunak, the UK's chancellor of the exchequer, has directed the Royal Mint to put out the NFT by the summer, his deputy John Glenn said at a conference in London. Glenn added that the UK government planned to prioritise blockchain technology and even consider borrowing money and issuing debt using it. Glenn, who is the economic secretary to the UK's treasury, said that the NFT would be emblematic of the "forward-looking approach we are determined to take". The hugely-popular NFTs are speculative purchases. Glenn said the UK will have in place multiple measures to regulate digital assets. Read details here

