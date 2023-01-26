English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Mastering cryptocurrency trading and investment: Top 7 crypto market data websites to Watch

    These websites provide accurate data, tools for monitoring portfolios and educational resources for learning about various coins.

    Murtuza Merchant
    January 26, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
    Young woman buying cryptocurrencies through mobile phone app. Stock market, investment and cryptocurrencies concept. Image: Getty Images

    Young woman buying cryptocurrencies through mobile phone app. Stock market, investment and cryptocurrencies concept. Image: Getty Images

    In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency world, it can be difficult for traders and investors to keep up with the most recent developments, select the most secure trading platforms and monitor specialized datasets that will be useful for their next move.

    Yet, there are several websites that can help individuals become successful cryptocurrency traders or investors by providing accurate market data and tools for monitoring portfolios and making informed decisions.

    One of the most widely used websites in the cryptocurrency market for examining coin supply, pricing, and volume is CoinMarketCap.

    This website is popular among traders and investors because it offers an extensive Application Programming Interface (API) for users to add data, enabling them to determine what everyone else in the market sees.