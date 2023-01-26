Mastering cryptocurrency trading and investment: Top 7 crypto market data websites to Watch

Young woman buying cryptocurrencies through mobile phone app. Stock market, investment and cryptocurrencies concept. Image: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency world, it can be difficult for traders and investors to keep up with the most recent developments, select the most secure trading platforms and monitor specialized datasets that will be useful for their next move.

Yet, there are several websites that can help individuals become successful cryptocurrency traders or investors by providing accurate market data and tools for monitoring portfolios and making informed decisions.

One of the most widely used websites in the cryptocurrency market for examining coin supply, pricing, and volume is CoinMarketCap.

This website is popular among traders and investors because it offers an extensive Application Programming Interface (API) for users to add data, enabling them to determine what everyone else in the market sees.

Another popular cryptocurrency tracker is CoinCodex. This website can be used to monitor current coin prices, historical charts, market capitalization, and track portfolios.

Additionally, CoinCodex offers a variety of tools such as calculators, widgets and price notifications for cryptocurrencies, as well as recent news and live Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and decentralized Apps to assist in making wise judgments while investing in cryptocurrencies.

CryptoCompare, CoinGecko

For those who are looking for a more established website with a wealth of resources, CryptoCompare is a reliable choice.

This website has been around for a while and provides trustworthy market data, tools for tracking portfolios and educational articles, and news for learning about various coins and recent events. With its enormous popularity, it is worthwhile following this platform.

CoinGecko is another comprehensive platform that offers an in-depth examination of the entire crypto market, tracking the price, volume, market capitalisation, and trends of all actively traded coins, as well as monitoring the development of open-source code, key events, community growth, and on-chain data.

This portal identifies the dormant cryptos as well as tracks the price, volume, market capitalisation, and trends of all actively traded ones.

Messari, Coinlib, CoinCheckup

Messari is a platform that aims to promote transparency in the crypto economy, helping investors, regulators, and the general public understand the emerging asset class.

It continues to develop data tools to promote wise investment and decision-making. According to Messari, cryptocurrencies will democratise information access in the future and provide everyone with the means to amass wealth.

Coinlib is a website that publishes cryptocurrency prices, charts, listings and the latest market news. It also has a section dedicated to education where users can learn about trading various tokens. This is the spot to look at whether you’re seeking the top exchanges, cryptocurrency volumes, bitcoin supremacy, technical analysis or webinars.

Lastly, CoinCheckup was developed to increase the transparency of all cryptocurrencies available in the open market. The platform offers projections, a reliable real-time market data tracker, and a wealth of educational materials online, making it easy to analyze every coin before investing.

Due to the number of data points it provides, the CoinCheckup platform makes it simple to analyze every coin before investing your money.

In conclusion, with the help of these crypto market data websites, traders and investors can gain a better understanding of the market and make more informed decisions.