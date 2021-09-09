How NFTs, DeFi are driving conversations around human values

Some NFT enthusiasts see them as collectibles with intrinsic value because of their cultural significance, while others treat them as an investment, speculating on rising prices. [Image: Shutterstock]

Imagine this. Upon finding a lone alien egg, you are entrusted with the responsibility of raising and nurturing it to grow. How well this creature develops will entirely be a function of the care, affection, and love you provide it with.





This might sound very unworldly, but this exact theme sparked one of the most well-known global toy manias in the 90s, the wildly popular Japanese

Tamagotchis

(meaning

egg watch

), which were handheld, egg-shaped video games housing digital pets, who reaffirmed and upheld the various positive societal values of humanity, empathy, and compassion.









Well, the new-age, DeFi-ed version of this game, namely StarChi, is being launched on various blockchain platforms like by Starter, a leading IDO (Initial DEX Offering) launchpad. IDO essentially means debuting a cryptocurrency on a decentralized exchange via a new blockchain project, to raise funds from retail investors.

In the game, Starchis, which thrive in the sun and have inhabited the earth for long, are now facing a crisis as darkness has gripped the world and humanity has lost its way. Too close to the truth?

Well, the play-to-earn and dual-token economy game want to reinstate the fact that humans are not the sole inhabitants of this planet, as it follows the story of Starchis as they struggle for food and a home, detested by humans but loved by the simple-willed, empathetic children, who develop a strong bond with them.

While the first token, $START will allow users to access the game and trade in these creatures, the second token, $ELIXIR, or Starchi liquid luck, will give in-game economic incentives like growing and nurturing these creatures, participating in friendly battle leagues, which are fought to restore light and order on Earth.

Per Lionel Iruk, special counsel with Starter, “We hope to bring back the light, not only in the Defi game but to also connect our users and community members by creating a lively and cheerful atmosphere that re-introduces the lost hope and purpose to save the Starchi world and help us reconnect with one another.”

And just as Starchis gather to revive our lost human values and bring the world back from chaos and disarray, another initiative in this space, Piñazza, developed by Marvel veterans, is busy championing the noble, important cause of mental health. Mind you, though, the project combines the highly controversial (and objectionable) union of Pineapple and Pizza not in real life, but on the blockchain.

Piñazza is a gamified NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project that financially supports various mental health charities, having already committed to donating 50,000 dollars out of the total proceeds to selected mental health charities.

For the first 200 Pinas minted from their foremost NFT drop Piñazza Piñas, consisting of over 300,000,000 possible, unique, combinations, the individual will receive a free future airdrop of a Piñazza Pizza NFT collectible, along with some ultra-special rarities (read diamond skin pineapple!) and a chance to trade up with other owners to create different fusions.

The website also stated that 100 tokens will be dropped to a lucky selection of community members. the company stated. Additionally, once the metric of 40 percent successful sales is met, proceeds will be directed to build a digital wishing well, or a metaverse golden pineapple, the donations from which will go towards The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies to raise awareness, understanding, and safe and legal opportunities of psychedelic substances in society. For the uninitiated, metaverses refer to a shared virtual world, where, just like the real world, one can buy buildings and land, often employing cryptocurrency for the same.

Wiley Mathews, co-creator of Piñazza elaborates “

We’re putting the fun into the NFT space through an innovative gamified NFT drop that also supports a very good cause. Piñazza NFTs are not just compelling collectibles but they will create future opportunities for fun and utility throughout the metaverse, so we’re really excited to introduce this to the community.”





Undoubtedly, these new-age initiatives tinge your virtual experience with a tinge of good intentions, progressive causes, and solid fun.