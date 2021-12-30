MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live HedgTrading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Elon Musk reveals who he thinks the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto is

Known for his expansive work in the fields of digital currencies and smart contracts, Nick Szabo is a well-known computer scientist and cryptographer. He also coined the term "smart contracts".

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

As per Tesla founder and prominent crypto proponent Elon Musk, the individual behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious and elusive founder of Bitcoin, might be no one else but the famous crypto expert Nick Szabo.

"He seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else. He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I'm not sure that's neither here nor there," Musk was reported as saying.

In a podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, the billionaire mentioned how despite not exactly knowing who created the pioneering digital currency, he believes that the theories of the notoriously secretive crypto expert are fundamental to the creation of bitcoin.

However, Szabo has, despite having spoken and written prolifically on the digital currency's history, has on multiple occasions denied the claim that he, indeed is Nakamoto. In 2014, he commented on the matter, saying "I’m afraid you got it wrong doxing me as Satoshi, but I am used to it".

Known for his expansive work in the fields of digital currencies and smart contracts, Nick Szabo is a well-known computer scientist and cryptographer. He also coined the term "smart contracts".

Close

Related stories

Musk asked the crypto community to "look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas" to make an informed guess. Notably, Szabo is often credited as the mastermind behind the concept of Bit gold, an incomplete project focused on a decentralised digital currency that is very similar to Bitcoin and in fact is seen as its forerunner.

Bit Gold is eerily, if not unsurprisingly, similar to Bitcoin, including similarities such as descriptions of time-stamped blocks stored on the blockchain, generated employing a Proof-of-Work (PoW) model.

The idea would use mining and importantly, cryptographic puzzles on a peer-to-peer network with all the details stored in a common, title registry, akin to the present-day blockchain consensus.

In an attempt to find the anonymous Nakamoto, which in reality, is a pseudonym for the individual or individuals believed to have created bitcoin, a study was conducted by the Aston University Centre for Forensic Linguistics in 2014.

The study analysed the Bitcoin whitepaper and the writings of Szabo alongside 10 researchers who were potentially considered to be the founders of this digital currency.

The researchers concluded beyond doubt that the writings indicated Szabo being the creator. The number of linguistic similarities between Szabo's writing and the bitcoin whitepaper is uncanny," the researchers said, adding: "None of the other possible authors was anywhere near as good of a match."

Furthermore, one of the similarities is that the white paper was drafted using Latex, an open-source document platform. Szabo uses Latex for his public publications as well. A significant number of phrases in the Bitcoin white paper are present in Szabo’s writings as well.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Elon Musk #Nick Szabo #white paper
first published: Dec 30, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.