Last Updated : May 15, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for May 15: Zhao Changpeng attempts to sell part of his stake, Terraform Labs founders granted conditional release and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Zhao Changpeng
Binance.US Explores Reducing Zhao Changpeng's Stake
Binance.US, along with its founder and primary stakeholder, Zhao Changpeng, have been looking into strategies to decrease Zhao's ownership in the company.
> This information comes from two individuals with direct knowledge of the situation.
> Zhao, who also serves as CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reportedly been seeking to offload a portion of his stake since the summer of last year.
Terraform
Terraform Labs Founders Granted Conditional Release
The co-founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, and his former CFO, Han Chong-joon, have been granted conditional release by a Montenegrin court after posting bail of 400,000 euros (approximately $436,000) each, a decision which prosecutors had been opposing.
> The duo, both of whom are South Korean citizens, were detained in March at Podgorica airport, accused of attempting to exit the country using counterfeit travel documents.
> Following the payment of their bail, the Basic Court in Podgorica, Montenegro's capital, stated that they will be held under house arrest and will be supervised by the police.
Coinbase
Coinbase Lawsuit Against SEC Gains Momentum: The Chamber of Commerce Steps In
Raising concerns over the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) handling of the digital asset landscape, the US Chamber of Commerce, a major business interest group, is voicing criticism on behalf of digital asset detractors.
> The regulatory approach towards entities like Ether, Coinbase, and Kraken is in the firing line.
> The business group has publicly backed Coinbase in its legal tussle with the SEC concerning a request for rules specific to cryptocurrencies.
> In an unusual legal move, Coinbase filed a writ of mandamus lawsuit against the SEC last month.
> This action was a follow-up to a call made in the previous summer for the introduction of digital asset-specific rules. Full report here.
Overregulation
U.S. Banking Crisis: JPMorgan CEO Speaks Out Against Overregulation
Jamie Dimon, the CEO and Chairman of JPMorgan Chase expressed concern about the impact of potential Federal Reserve overregulation on American banks.
> His remarks come in the wake of several significant banking failures this year, including Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and First Republic Bank.
> Dimon pointedly criticized the approach to supervision in the sector, suggesting that the key players to hold accountable for these failures are the chief executives and board members of these institutions, rather than focusing solely on compliance with regulations.
> He voiced concerns about the Federal Reserve's inclination to add to the already extensive regulatory framework.
> He suggested that the current 200,000-page stress test is not the panacea for the ongoing banking crisis. Details here.
Binance
Binance Bids Farewell to Canada: Crypto Exchange Makes Unexpected Move
In a significant development, Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced that it is ceasing operations in Canada.
> The decision comes in response to recently issued regulatory guidelines concerning stablecoins and investor limits.
> Binance has indicated that these regulations have rendered the Canadian market untenable for its operations.
> This decision is particularly poignant as Canada is the home country of Binance's founder. Despite its relatively small market size, the country held considerable sentimental value for the company.
> Binance had initially harbored high expectations for the growth of the Canadian blockchain industry.
> In its announcement, Binance expressed disappointment, having exhausted all feasible alternatives to safeguard the interests of its Canadian customers. More here.
To the moon?
Twitter's New CEO Linda Yaccarino Follows Shiba Inu: An Indication of Cryptocurrency Adoption?
In a recent development, Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, has been spotted following the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin on the social media platform.
> This move has prompted speculation about Yaccarino's interest in the popular digital asset, adding a layer of intrigue to her introduction as Twitter's chief executive.
> Elon Musk, who recently announced he would appoint a new CEO for Twitter, confirmed Yaccarino's appointment to the position.
> The change in leadership will take effect in six weeks.
> Following the announcement of her appointment, rumors began to circulate that Yaccarino was following Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Twitter.
Crypto Market
Bitcoin and Ethereum: A Week of Modest Declines Despite Midweek Rally
> In the wake of a brief midweek uptick sparked by the U.S. Department of Labor's lower-than-anticipated inflation figures, the two leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, concluded the week with modest declines.
> Trading at $26,880, Bitcoin experienced an over 7% decrease in value.
> Not even the announcement that the Principality of Liechtenstein would soon recognize Bitcoin for state service payments could offset the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap's loss, which outpaced that of Ethereum this week.
> Over the course of the week, Ethereum saw a 5.8% decrease, with its current trading value sitting at $1,795. In a week where the market, in general, saw minor damage, Ethereum's dip was among the less severe.
> Several cryptocurrencies suffered more than an 8% decline this week. Polygon took a notable hit, dropping 11.5% to $0.856058. Avalanche also saw a significant decrease, falling 11% to $15.01.
> Toncoin (TON) followed a similar trend, declining 11.8% to $1.85. Lastly, Internet Computer (ICP) experienced a 9.2% drop, now trading at $5.16.
