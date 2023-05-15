Cryptocurrency roundup for May 15: Zhao Changpeng attempts to sell part of his stake, Terraform Labs founders granted conditional release and more

Coinbase

Coinbase Lawsuit Against SEC Gains Momentum: The Chamber of Commerce Steps In



Raising concerns over the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) handling of the digital asset landscape, the US Chamber of Commerce, a major business interest group, is voicing criticism on behalf of digital asset detractors.

> The regulatory approach towards entities like Ether, Coinbase, and Kraken is in the firing line.

> The business group has publicly backed Coinbase in its legal tussle with the SEC concerning a request for rules specific to cryptocurrencies.

> In an unusual legal move, Coinbase filed a writ of mandamus lawsuit against the SEC last month.

> This action was a follow-up to a call made in the previous summer for the introduction of digital asset-specific rules. Full report here.