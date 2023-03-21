Cryptocurrency roundup for March 21: Cryptocurrencies offer alternative solution to points of failure in traditional financial system, DefiLlama resolves internal conflict over LLAMA token launch, and more

Signature Bank's Digital-Assets

Signature Bank's Digital-Assets Business Won't be Acquired by New York Community Bancorp

Signature Bank's digital-assets business will not be acquired by a unit of New York Community Bancorp as previously anticipated, and customers' crypto-related deposits, amounting to approximately $4 billion, will be returned to them directly, according to a deal announced by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Sunday.

> Flagstar Bank's takeover agreement with Signature Bank, which closed earlier this month and was appointed by the FDIC as a receiver, includes "substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios," Bloomberg reported.

> However, Signet, Signature's real-time payments network widely used by crypto participants, will be left behind under the FDIC's receivership, and its fate will be determined at a later date.

> This development has made it difficult for crypto platforms and investors to transfer traditional currencies, particularly since the shuttering of Silvergate Capital Corp. and Signature Bank. Full report here.

In an apparent bid to protect the finance of Floridians, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced he wants lawmakers to enact legislation that outlaws the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), accusing the government of using them to keep a track of peoples’ finances.

> “I am here to call on the legislature to pass legislation to expressly forbid the use of CBDC as money within Florida’s uniform commercial code,”

> “Any way they can get into society to exercise their agenda, they will do it […] How do we know? Because we’ve seen this happen in other parts of the world,” he added.

> DeSantis pointed out that conventional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, are decentralized in nature, and differ from central money. Continue reading.