Cryptocurrency roundup for January 16: Cathie Wood shares perspective on digital wallets, Hodlnaut's struggles continue, and more

Market Buzz

Cathie Wood: Don't Ignore the Potential of Digital Wallets and Blockchain in the Equity Market

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, has stated that digital wallets and blockchain technology were among the game-changing innovations that the equity market largely overlooked in 2022.

> She highlighted that digital wallets are replacing cash and credit cards and that they already overtook cash as the top transaction method for offline commerce in 2020.

> Wood also pointed out that digital wallets accounted for about 50% of global online commerce in 2021, and should not be overlooked by the equity market.



> Despite the current wall of worry caused by concerns about inflation and interest rates, Wood believes that these innovative technologies should not be ignored. Continue reading.