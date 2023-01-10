Crypto roundup for Jan 10: FTX US President to reveal more, Federal probe against DCG & Genesis, miner up Bitcoin production & more

Market Buzz

Dogecoin price rises 7.8% as bitcoin returns to levels above $17,000

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has risen 7.8% over the past day, making it the second-best performing asset among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

> According to CoinGecko, the meme coin reached a three-week high of $0.0787 earlier on Monday before falling back to $0.0778 by press time.

> Meanwhile the price of Bitcoin (BTC) returned to levels above $17,000 for the first time since mid-December.

> Other top gainers for the day include Solana (SOL), which has seen a price rally of almost 20% over the day and as much as 64% in a week. Litecoin (LTC) is up 7.6% over the past 24 hours, followed by Uniswap (UNI) and Binance Coin (BNB) with price increases of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.



> Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is up 4.6% over the day and trading at a four-week high above $1,323.