Cryptocurrency roundup for December 19: Auditing firm Mazars halts all work with crypto companies, SBF may not fight against his extradition to the US, and more

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX CEO may not consider his extradition to the US

The founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is anticipated to declare in court in the Bahamas on Monday that he will no longer fight his extradition to the US, where he is charged with criminal fraud, Reuters reported.

> The former cryptocurrency billionaire will appear in court in the Bahamas on Dec. 19 to formally relinquish his right to extradition, enabling federal officials to obtain his return to the United States.

> Bankman-Fried was detained in the Bahamas earlier this week and charged with fraud.



> He was accused by a U.S. grand jury of defrauding FTX's clients and lenders, as well as of conspiring to do so, and of money laundering. More here.