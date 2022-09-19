English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 19: Bitcoin drops below $19,000-mark, Ethereum biggest loser

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.22 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early today on September 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.55 per cent to $909.40 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 43.72 per cent to $69.19 billion during the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.00 billion, 7.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $62.88 billion, which is 90.88 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.22 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In dollar terms, bitcoin fell 5.4 per cent to $18,934.8 - dropping below $19,000-mark again. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9 per cent from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

    As of 8.30 am on September 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,22,500-3.99%
    Ethereum1,10,961.5-10.51%
    Tether85.982.1%
    Cardano38.9988-2.74%
    Binance Coin22,000.10-3.55%
    XRP29.9079-5.01%
    Polkadot574.94-1.72%
    Dogecoin5.0185-1.62%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 09:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.