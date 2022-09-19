Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 19: Bitcoin drops below $19,000-mark, Ethereum biggest loser

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early today on September 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.55 per cent to $909.40 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 43.72 per cent to $69.19 billion during the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.00 billion, 7.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $62.88 billion, which is 90.88 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.22 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In dollar terms, bitcoin fell 5.4 per cent to $18,934.8 - dropping below $19,000-mark again. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9 per cent from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,22,500 -3.99% Ethereum 1,10,961.5 -10.51% Tether 85.98 2.1% Cardano 38.9988 -2.74% Binance Coin 22,000.10 -3.55% XRP 29.9079 -5.01% Polkadot 574.94 -1.72% Dogecoin 5.0185 -1.62%