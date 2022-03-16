Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 16: BTC, ETH and SOL gain as AXS tumbles

Bitcoin (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation jumped 3.66 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.80 trillion, while trading volumes rose 10.92 percent to $83.06 billion during this period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $14.03 billion, around 16.89 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $69.21 billion, making up 83.32 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance was up 0.41 percent to 43.13 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $40,706.24, marginally breaching the $40,000 mark on the morning of March 15.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 1.15 percent to trade at Rs 31,07,915 while Ethereum rose 2.77 percent to Rs 2,07,587.1

Cardano was up 0.88 percent to trade at Rs 63.23 and Avalanche rose 2.52 percent to Rs 5,432. Polkadot was up 2.6 percent to Rs 1,421.01 and Litecoin rose 1.1 percent to Rs 8,362.62 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.72 percent to Rs 78.5.

Memecoin SHIB was down 0.23 percent, while Dogecoin fell by 0.45 percent to trade at Rs 8.91. Terra (LUNA) fell 6.43 percent to Rs 6,925.

In other news, crypto analytics company Nansen released six new indices for tracking the NFT market, which reveals some striking conclusions Reportedly, NFTs have been crypto’s most bullish subdivision. While most crypto markets have experienced a hefty correction of late, NFTs blazed ahead with a performance of 90.9 percent year-to-date (YTD) when denominated in ETH, and 35.9% percent TD when denominated in the greenback.

Since January 1, Bitcoin has dropped roughly 17 percent and Ethereum has fallen more than 31 percent, according to CoinMarketCap. NFTs are posting gains while cryptocurrencies have generally posted losses this year.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 31,07,915 +1.15 Ethereum 2,07,587.1 +2.27 Cardano 63.23 +0.88 Tether 78.5 -0.72 Solana 6,520.99 +3.28 Avalanche 5,432 +2.52 Litecoin 8,362.62 +1.1 XRP 59.92 -0.7 Axie 3,727.41 -0.17