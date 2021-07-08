Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 8: Bitcoin, Ether plunge, Uniswap up by 14% in a week
Bitcoin's price is currently $34,611.70 and its dominance is currently 44.05 percent, a decrease of 0.28 percent over the day.
July 08, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.
Cryptocurrency prices continued to be a mix of red and green on July 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 1.83 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.92 billion, which makes a 0.71 increase.
The volume of all stable coins is now $58.82 billion – 76.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,611.70 and its dominance is currently 44.05 percent, a decrease of 0.28 percent over the day.
This comes after more than $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency was spent by consumers globally on goods and services via crypto-linked cards in the first six months of 2021, says payments company Visa.
According to the firm's estimates, only a fraction of this amount was done in the same periods last year and in 2019. Visa did not release any figures, according to a CNBC report.
"We are doing a lot to create an ecosystem that makes cryptocurrency more usable and more like any other currency,” Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu's told CNBC on July 7.
As off 7.34 am on July 8, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$33,385.99
|-2.31%
|-4.19%
|$625,872,036,945
|$25,512,556,808
764,331 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$2,282.79
|-1.27%
|1.31%
|$266,116,320,858
|$22,603,585,579
9,904,036 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|0.12%
|0.12%
|$62,372,529,171
|$51,631,744,984
51,573,214,485 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$323.12
|-0.35%
|7.57%
|$49,562,917,595
|$2,083,950,426
6,451,326 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.39
|-1.88%
|1.64%
|$44,430,124,507
|$1,408,354,427
1,012,640,710 ADA
|6
|XRP
XRP
|$0.64
|-3.82%
|-7.69%
|$29,461,960,357
|$2,221,802,674
3,481,936,092 XRP
|7
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.22
|-6.88%
|-13.63%
|$28,340,208,519
|$1,336,408,750
6,146,541,179 DOGE
|8
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|0.08%
|0.10%
|$25,813,624,141
|$2,029,680,223
2,027,967,336 USDC
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$16.25
|0.39%
|0.47%
|$15,593,402,572
|$1,414,881,485
86,992,790 DOT
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$21.76
|-1.10%
|14.03%
|$12,795,956,110
|$452,356,659
20,761,059 UNI