Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 8: Bitcoin, Ether plunge, Uniswap up by 14% in a week

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.

Cryptocurrency prices continued to be a mix of red and green on July 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 1.83 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.92 billion, which makes a 0.71 increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $58.82 billion – 76.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,611.70 and its dominance is currently 44.05 percent, a decrease of 0.28 percent over the day.

This comes after more than $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency was spent by consumers globally on goods and services via crypto-linked cards in the first six months of 2021, says payments company Visa.

According to the firm's estimates, only a fraction of this amount was done in the same periods last year and in 2019. Visa did not release any figures, according to a CNBC report.

"We are doing a lot to create an ecosystem that makes cryptocurrency more usable and more like any other currency,” Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu's told CNBC on July 7.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $33,385.99 -2.31% -4.19% $625,872,036,945 $25,512,556,808 764,331 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,282.79 -1.27% 1.31% $266,116,320,858 $22,603,585,579 9,904,036 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.12% 0.12% $62,372,529,171 $51,631,744,984 51,573,214,485 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $323.12 -0.35% 7.57% $49,562,917,595 $2,083,950,426 6,451,326 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.39 -1.88% 1.64% $44,430,124,507 $1,408,354,427 1,012,640,710 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.64 -3.82% -7.69% $29,461,960,357 $2,221,802,674 3,481,936,092 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 -6.88% -13.63% $28,340,208,519 $1,336,408,750 6,146,541,179 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.08% 0.10% $25,813,624,141 $2,029,680,223 2,027,967,336 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $16.25 0.39% 0.47% $15,593,402,572 $1,414,881,485 86,992,790 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $21.76 -1.10% 14.03% $12,795,956,110 $452,356,659 20,761,059 UNI