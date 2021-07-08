MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 8: Bitcoin, Ether plunge, Uniswap up by 14% in a week

Bitcoin's price is currently $34,611.70 and its dominance is currently 44.05 percent, a decrease of 0.28 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.

Cryptocurrency prices continued to be a mix of red and green on July 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 1.83 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.92 billion, which makes a 0.71 increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $58.82 billion – 76.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,611.70 and its dominance is currently 44.05 percent, a decrease of 0.28 percent over the day.

This comes after more than $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency was spent by consumers globally on goods and services via crypto-linked cards in the first six months of 2021,  says payments company Visa.

According to the firm's estimates, only a fraction of this amount was done in the same periods last year and in 2019. Visa did not release any figures, according to a CNBC report.

"We are doing a lot to create an ecosystem that makes cryptocurrency more usable and more like any other currency,” Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu's told CNBC on July 7.

Close

Related stories

As off 7.34 am on July 8, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$33,385.99-2.31%-4.19%$625,872,036,945$25,512,556,808 764,331 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,282.79-1.27%1.31%$266,116,320,858$22,603,585,579 9,904,036 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.000.12%0.12%$62,372,529,171$51,631,744,984 51,573,214,485 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$323.12-0.35%7.57%$49,562,917,595$2,083,950,426 6,451,326 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.39-1.88%1.64%$44,430,124,507$1,408,354,427 1,012,640,710 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.64-3.82%-7.69%$29,461,960,357$2,221,802,674 3,481,936,092 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.22-6.88%-13.63%$28,340,208,519$1,336,408,750 6,146,541,179 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.08%0.10%$25,813,624,141$2,029,680,223 2,027,967,336 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$16.250.39%0.47%$15,593,402,572$1,414,881,485 86,992,790 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$21.76-1.10%14.03%$12,795,956,110$452,356,659 20,761,059 UNI
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 8, 2021 07:56 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.