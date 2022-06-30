Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 30: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Dogecoin edges up

Responsible marketing over mass marketing should be at the core of strategies for advertising cryptocurrencies, say experts. (Representational image)

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 30 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 2.39 percent to $891.09 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume increased 9.61 percent to $62.62 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.03 billion, 11.22 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins was $57.64 billion, 92.05 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 42.93 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,67,044 -1.23% Ethereum 90,501.5 -5.6% Tether 82.20 -0.27% Cardano 38.2000 -3.26% Binance Coin 17,915.15 -0.37% XRP ₹26.7012 -4.35% Polkadot 563.00 -8.3% Dogecoin 5.6237 0.72%