English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 30: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Dogecoin edges up

    The total crypto market volume increased 9.61 percent to $62.62 billion during the last 24 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
    Responsible marketing over mass marketing should be at the core of strategies for advertising cryptocurrencies, say experts. (Representational image)

    Responsible marketing over mass marketing should be at the core of strategies for advertising cryptocurrencies, say experts. (Representational image)

    Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 30 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 2.39 percent to $891.09 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total crypto market volume increased 9.61 percent to $62.62 billion during the period.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.03 billion, 11.22 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stable coins was $57.64 billion, 92.05 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 42.93 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    Close

    Related stories

    At 7:30 am on June 30, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,67,044-1.23%
    Ethereum90,501.5-5.6%
    Tether82.20-0.27%
    Cardano38.2000-3.26%
    Binance Coin17,915.15-0.37%
    XRP₹26.7012-4.35%
    Polkadot563.00-8.3%
    Dogecoin5.62370.72%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #crypto prices #cryptocurrency
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 08:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.