    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 16: Bitcoin trades over Rs 18 lakh, Cardano, Polkadot top gainers

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 16 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.23 per cent to $966.22 billion over the last day.

    June 16, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 16 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.23 per cent to $966.22 billion over the last day.

    On the other hand, the total crypto market volume climbed to $127.80 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.43B billion, a 7.38% of the total crypto volume in the last 24-hour.

    The volume of all stable coins was $111.33B billion, which is 87.11 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh, up by 0.32 per cent with a dominance of 44.47 per cent.

    Close

    Also Read | Crypto giant Binance opens 2,000 positions for hiring, says CEO Changpeng Zhao

    Its value plummeted to its lowest point since December 2020, a drop of 7.8%. The currency has lost about 33% against the U.S. dollar since Friday, dropping more than 50% since the beginning of the year. Since November, when it hit a record high of $69,000, it has fallen 70%, reported Reuters.

    The digital currency sector has been badly hit this week after Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, stoking fears of contagion in markets shaken by the demise of the terraUSD and luna tokens last month, the report added.

    Cryptocurrencies were buoyed as the S&P 500 rallied after a policy announcement by the Fed to raise interest rates, snapping a five-session losing skid, the Reuters reported.

    The Fed raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest rate hike since 1994. Crypto funds saw outflows of $102 million last week, according to digital asset manager CoinShares, citing investors' anticipation of tighter central bank policy, the report added.

    As of 8:00 am on June 16, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,40,6351.34%
    Ethereum99,626.1-3.7%
    Tether81.92-0.93%
    Cardano42.998.31%
    Binance Coin18,8293.03%
    XRP27.50174.7%
    Polkadot6757.28%
    Dogecoin4.9506.94%
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 08:12 am
