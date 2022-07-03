Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 3: Cryptos in green, Ethereum biggest gainer

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 3. The global crypto market-cap is $869.36 billion, a 0.84 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.49 billion, which makes a 36.47 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.19 billion, 10.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $37.26 billion, which is 92.00 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 16.08 lakh, with a dominance of 42.26 percent. This was a 0.14 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the news is that funding capital in the Web3 space has doubled this year, in the first six months alone, according to data sourced from Venture Intelligence.

The sector has already raised over $1 billion, compared to $0.5 billion in the whole of 2021, signalling continued investor interest in the burgeoning sector, despite the unfavourable macro tailwinds and funding winter.

On the corporate side, Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is seeking protection from creditors in the United States under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code, which allows foreign debtors to shield US assets, according to a court filing.

Representatives for 3AC filed a petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, according to court documents.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,08,611 0.86% Ethereum 89,661 2.45% Tether 82.57 -1.1% Cardano 37.9992 1.84% Binance Coin 17,998.19 2.13% XRP 26.0977 0.72% Polkadot 558 -2.95% Dogecoin 5.5000 -0.89%