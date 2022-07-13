English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 13: Bitcoin flatlines, Polkadot biggest loser

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.75 per cent, a decrease of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrency traded in the red early on July 13. The global crypto market cap declined by 2.39 per cent to $867.37 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.24 billion, which makes a 2.49 per cent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.78 billion which is 8.65 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $50.59 billion, which is 91.58 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.75 per cent, a decrease of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, in an attempt to help users circumvent TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) costs and invest long-term, Crypto exchange Bitbns on July 12 launched the Zero TDS mechanism on its SIP investments in cryptocurrency.

    Bitdroplet is a platform by Bitbns that will bear the TDS for SIP investments redeemed after 12 months. Also, there is no minimum tenure for redemption.

    The platform claims to have pioneered crypto SIP in India, with an active folio worth over 200,000. The exchange also introduced 19 new tokens on its SIP platform, delivering investors greater flexibility in their SIP investments.

    As of 7.40 am on July 13, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,22,999-0.42%
    Ethereum89,203-2.51%
    Tether83.15-0.02%
    Cardano35.9964-2.17%
    Binance Coin18,700-1.01%
    XRP25.89990.19%
    Polkadot551.06-3.32%
    Dogecoin5.2500-2.7%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here.
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:34 am
