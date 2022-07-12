English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 12: Tether edges up, Bitcoin biggest loser

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.81%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrency traded in the red early on July 12. The global crypto market cap declined by 3.21 per cent to $888.31 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.85 billion, a decrease of 2.54 per cent.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.73 billion8.79 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $48.97 billion, which is 90.92 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance is currently 42.81%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), said on Monday it would propose "robust” global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the "speculative” sector.

    The FSB has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.
    But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.
    As of 7.35 am on July 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,24,499-5.03%
    Ethereum91,501-3.69%
    Tether83.031.25%
    Cardano37.0000-2.63%
    Binance Coin18,8920.37%
    XRP25.8500-2.26%
    Polkadot570.-0.53%
    Dogecoin5.3958-3.81%
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 08:02 am
