Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin rises 0.02%, above Rs 49 lakh on October 31

The cryptocurrency market is in the green today on October 31.

The global crypto market cap is $2.64 trillion, a 0.07 percent increase over the last day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $143.78 billion, which makes a 15.28 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $16.77 billion, 11.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $105.87 billion, which is 73.63 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 49,09,833 and its dominance is currently 44.19 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day.

This comes after Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joined the list of tech entrepreneurs who are lending their weights behind cryptocurrency. According to Wozniak, the virtual currency offers an "awful lot of promise" and Bitcoin, which is the largest cryptocurrency, is "mathematically pure".

Wozniak, popularly referred to as Woz, has backed the blockchain technology - that is at the heart of the functioning of cryptocurrencies.

"It has a very trustable format that can't be modified easily," he noted in an interaction with Yahoo! Finance Live on October 29.

Meanwhile, South Korean juggernaut ‘Squid Game’ now has its own brand of cryptocurrency – the SQUID. According to CoinMarketCap, the new crypto has gained 300 percent over the past 24 hours, trading at $13.60 (Rs 977) on October 30.

SQUID had earlier gained 2,400 percent in one day, to trade at $2.22 on October 29, CNBC had reported. The market capitalisation of the novelty token stood above $174 million

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 49,09,833 0.02% Ethereum 3,47,514.3 0.71% Tether 79.37 0.53% Cardano 159.9900 1.27% Binance Coin 41,927.20 -0.2% XRP 87.7400 2.61% Polkadot 3,362.04 -1.69% Dogecoin 21.0087 -6.87%