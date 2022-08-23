English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red; Polkadot biggest loser

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.80 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84 percent, a fall of 0.25 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    August 23, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 23. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion, which is a 0.01 percent increase over the last day.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $70.74 billion, which makes a 19.05 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.43 billion7.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $63.92 billion, which is 90.37 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.80 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84 percent, a fall of 0.25 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, Australia said on Monday it would do a virtual stocktake of the country's cryptocurrency holdings, the first signal from the new centre-left government that it plans to regulate the $1 trillion sector.

    Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that his department would undertake "token mapping", or cataloging the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, as a first step to identifying which cryptocurrency assets to regulate, and how.

    Australia would be the first country in the world to conduct such an exercise, he added in a statement. Read more details here.

    Close

    As of 8.59 am on August 23, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,80,259-1.49%
    Ethereum1,35,600-1.02%
    Tether85.04-0.53%
    Cardano39.6500-2.77%
    Binance Coin25,000.00-1.43%
    XRP28.5500-0.93%
    Polkadot635.00-5.43%
    Dogecoin5.7500-2.53%
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 09:19 am
