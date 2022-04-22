English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 22: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin fall; Polkadot biggest loser

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
    Most cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory on April 22. The global crypto market cap stands at $1.18 trillion, a decrease of 2.62 percent increase over the previous day.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.92 billion, a 17.21 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.81 billion, 12.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $90.60 billion, which is 84.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently $40,573.41. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is 41.09 percent - a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, a crypto trader lost $650,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) worth of cryptocurrency and NFT to scammers. Domenic Iacovone shared his experience and sought help from experts on Twitter. He even offered $100,000 as reward for any assistance.

    Also Read: Trader loses Rs 5 crore in cryptocurrency after wallet gets 'totally wiped out' in seconds

    Iacovone said that he had stored his digital assets on a cryptocurrency wallet called MetaMask.

    As of 10:00 am on April 22, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin32,40,887-1.98%
    Ethereum2,40,802-1.96%
    Tether80.010.5%
    Cardano73.7089-2.64%
    Binance Coin32,877.43-1.5%
    XRP58.6499-1.92%
    Polkadot1,470.00-4.42%
    Dogecoin10.9754-2.00%
