Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 22: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin fall; Polkadot biggest loser

Most cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory on April 22. The global crypto market cap stands at $1.18 trillion, a decrease of 2.62 percent increase over the previous day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.92 billion, a 17.21 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.81 billion, 12.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $90.60 billion, which is 84.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $40,573.41. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is 41.09 percent - a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, a crypto trader lost $650,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) worth of cryptocurrency and NFT to scammers. Domenic Iacovone shared his experience and sought help from experts on Twitter. He even offered $100,000 as reward for any assistance.

Iacovone said that he had stored his digital assets on a cryptocurrency wallet called MetaMask.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 32,40,887 -1.98% Ethereum 2,40,802 -1.96% Tether 80.01 0.5% Cardano 73.7089 -2.64% Binance Coin 32,877.43 -1.5% XRP 58.6499 -1.92% Polkadot 1,470.00 -4.42% Dogecoin 10.9754 -2.00%

As of 10:00 am on April 22, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX ):





