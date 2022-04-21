Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher as Dogecoin falls

Representative image

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 21. The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 0.51 percent increase over the previous day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.10 billion, a 13.53 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.46 billion, 13.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $76.99 billion, which is 84.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent - an increase of 0.13 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Robinhood Markets Incorporation, a US-based financial services firm, announced that it had signed a deal to acquire Ziglu Ltd, a UK-based electronic money institution and crypto-asset firm. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“As we look to expand internationally, we’re excited to announce that we’ve signed a deal to acquire Ziglu … With Ziglu, UK-based customers can buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money, even abroad, without fees,” Robinhood said in a blogpost.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 33,00,215 1.08% Ethereum 2,45,037.8 0.23% Tether 79.70 0.26% Cardano 75.4120 1.08% Binance Coin 33,453.98 0.36% XRP 59.5000 -1.85% Polkadot 1,438.97 2.58% Dogecoin 11.1800 -2.61%

As of 10:15 am on April 21, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX ):





