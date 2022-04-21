English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher as Dogecoin falls

    Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent -- an increase of 0.13 percent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 21.  The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 0.51 percent increase over the previous day.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.10 billion, a 13.53 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.46 billion, 13.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $76.99 billion, which is 84.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent - an increase of 0.13 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, Robinhood Markets Incorporation, a US-based financial services firm, announced that it had signed a deal to acquire Ziglu Ltd, a UK-based electronic money institution and crypto-asset firm. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

    “As we look to expand internationally, we’re excited to announce that we’ve signed a deal to acquire Ziglu … With Ziglu, UK-based customers can buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money, even abroad, without fees,” Robinhood said in a blogpost.

    As of 10:15 am on April 21, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin33,00,2151.08%
    Ethereum2,45,037.80.23%
    Tether79.700.26%
    Cardano75.41201.08%
    Binance Coin33,453.980.36%
    XRP59.5000-1.85%
    Polkadot1,438.972.58%
    Dogecoin11.1800-2.61%
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Cryptocurrency prices #dogecoin vs bitcoin #Ethereum #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 10:22 am
