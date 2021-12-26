Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market cap falls 1.38%, Ethereum, Cardano in the green

The global crypto market capitalisation tumbled 1.38 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.33 trillion, while the markets trading volume dipped 10.77 percent to $74.90 billion.

While DeFi ($11.59 billion) accounted for 15.48 percent of the trading volume, stablecoins ($57.58 billion) made up 76.87 percent of this volume. The market dominance of Bitcoin, which was trading at $49,781.43, dipped 0.43 percent to 40.30 percent on Saturday morning.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell marginally by 0.86 percent to trade at Rs 39,78,662, while Ethereum (Rs 3,22,000.1) increased 0.94 percent. Cardano (Rs 114.96) increased 4.3 percent. Avalanche (Rs 9,093.9) surged 0.47 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,312.32) rose 3.69 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 12,500) decreased 1.82 percent over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.14 percent to trade at Rs 78.7.

Memecoin SHIB increased 2.91 percent, while DOGE surged 2.35 percent to trade at Rs 14.99. Bitcoin is trading at Rs 39,78,662, while LUNA increased around 1.46 percent to trade at Rs 7,710.99.

Data from Google Trends, a service that tracks the most popular combinations Google users are searching revealed that for the first time, global searches for the term 'NFT' appear to have surpassed that for 'Crypto'.

The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to support the development of the memecoin through advocacy, has launched its first-ever roadmap detailing a number of new projects. The foundation announced a Dogecoin “trailmap” which explores eight projects including the launch of LibDogecoin and GigaWallet.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 39,78,662 -0.86 Ethereum 3,22,000.1 +0.94 Cardano 114.96 +4.3 Tether 78.7 -0.14 Solana 15,370.41 +0.99 Avalanche 9,093.9 +0.47 Litecoin 12,500 -1.82 XRP 72.84 +1.1 Axie 8,570.4 +3.25