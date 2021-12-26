MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market cap falls 1.38%, Ethereum, Cardano in the green

Memecoin SHIB increased 2.91 percent, while DOGE surged 2.35 percent to trade at Rs 14.99. Bitcoin is trading at Rs 39,78,662, while LUNA increased around 1.46 percent to trade at Rs 7,710.99

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation tumbled 1.38 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.33 trillion, while the markets trading volume dipped 10.77 percent to $74.90 billion.

While DeFi ($11.59 billion) accounted for 15.48 percent of the trading volume, stablecoins ($57.58 billion) made up 76.87 percent of this volume. The market dominance of Bitcoin, which was trading at $49,781.43, dipped 0.43 percent to 40.30 percent on Saturday morning.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell marginally by 0.86 percent to trade at Rs 39,78,662, while Ethereum (Rs 3,22,000.1) increased 0.94 percent. Cardano (Rs 114.96) increased 4.3 percent. Avalanche (Rs 9,093.9) surged 0.47 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,312.32) rose 3.69 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 12,500) decreased 1.82 percent over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.14 percent to trade at Rs 78.7.

Data from Google Trends, a service that tracks the most popular combinations Google users are searching revealed that for the first time, global searches for the term 'NFT' appear to have surpassed that for 'Crypto'.

The Big Four professional services firms - Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG - have asked their executives and partners to disclose cryptocurrency investments made by them or their family members during the year. As part of their annual risk-assessment process, the firms have also sought details of investments in non-fungible tokens or other crypto assets.

The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to support the development of the memecoin through advocacy, has launched its first-ever roadmap detailing a number of new projects. The foundation announced a Dogecoin “trailmap” which explores eight projects including the launch of LibDogecoin and GigaWallet.

As of 9:50 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin39,78,662-0.86
Ethereum3,22,000.1+0.94
Cardano114.96+4.3
Tether78.7-0.14
Solana15,370.41+0.99
Avalanche9,093.9+0.47
Litecoin 12,500-1.82
XRP72.84+1.1
Axie8,570.4+3.25
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 26, 2021 10:27 am

