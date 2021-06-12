Cryptocurrency Prices on June 12: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more

Bitcoin (Representative Image)

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red on June 12 amid volatility. The global crypto market cap stands at $1.51 trillion, down 2.78 percent over the previous day.

Authorities in China's northwestern province of Qinghai and a district in Xinjiang ordered cryptocurrency mining projects to close this week, Reuters reported.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 11 issued a show-cause notice to cryptocurrency exchange WazirX and its directors Nischal Shetty and Sameer Mhatre for allegedly violating guidelines in connection with transactions worth Rs 2,790.74 crore.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 8.15 am IST on June 12 (data from coinmarketcap.com):

> Bitcoin: $35,948.71 (-0.86 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,287.20 (-5.79 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.01 percent)

> Binance Coin: $333.21 (-4.20 percent)

> Cardano: $1.40 (-7.35 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.3065 (-4.91 percent)

> XRP: $0.8188 (-4.47 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (-0.01 percent)

> Polkadot: $20.14 (-10.98 percent)

> Uniswap : $20.94 (-8.24 percent)