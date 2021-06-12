MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 12: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more

The global crypto market cap stands at $1.51 trillion, down 2.78 percent over the previous day.

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
Bitcoin (Representative Image)

Bitcoin (Representative Image)

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red on June 12 amid volatility. The global crypto market cap stands at $1.51 trillion, down 2.78 percent over the previous day.

Authorities in China's northwestern province of Qinghai and a district in Xinjiang ordered cryptocurrency mining projects to close this week, Reuters reported.

Also read - India may classify Bitcoin as asset class: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 11 issued a show-cause notice to cryptocurrency exchange WazirX and its directors Nischal Shetty and Sameer Mhatre for allegedly violating guidelines in connection with transactions worth Rs 2,790.74 crore.

Analysis l ED action against crypto exchange WazirX underscores RBI’s concerns on virtual currencies

Close

Related stories

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 8.15 am IST on June 12 (data from coinmarketcap.com):

> Bitcoin: $35,948.71 (-0.86 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,287.20 (-5.79 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.01 percent)

> Binance Coin: $333.21 (-4.20 percent)

> Cardano: $1.40 (-7.35 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.3065 (-4.91 percent)

> XRP: $0.8188 (-4.47 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (-0.01 percent)

> Polkadot: $20.14 (-10.98 percent)

> Uniswap : $20.94 (-8.24 percent)

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jun 12, 2021 08:40 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey