MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency market loses nearly $100 billion after bitcoin tanks

Bitcoin took a hit after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections and concerns over the quality of economic recovery

Moneycontrol Research
July 20, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.2 trillion, a decline of over percent in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.2 trillion, a decline of over percent in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap (Image: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency market lost around $98 billion after bitcoin plunged to below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation declined to $1.2 trillion, a fall of over percent in the past 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was trading at slightly above $29,600, over 6 percent lower than the previous day.

Ether and dogecoin were down more than 8 percent, while binance tanked more than 12 percent.

Also read: Decoding Enforcement Directorate's stance on cryptocurrency : A long road ahead

Close

Related stories

The tumble in bitcoin's price came after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1 percent on July 19, its worst day since October 2020.

"There's been a broad sell-off in global markets, risk assets are down across the board," Annabelle Huang, partner at cryptocurrency financial services firm Amber Group told CNBC.

Huang told the news channel that there are "concerns of the quality and strength of economic recovery" and "broader risk assets turned weaker including high yields".

"Coupled with recent BTC (bitcoin) weakness, this just sent crypto market down further," she said.
Moneycontrol Research
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 20, 2021 11:57 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.