App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese search giant Baidu to ban crypto discussions on its forums

Baidu's move is in line with China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency and follows Alibaba and Tencent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Baidu (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Baidu (Image: Reuters)

Moneycontrol News

Chinese search giant Baidu is joining Alibaba and Tencent in a move aimed to distance itself from cryptocurrency-related activities.

According to a report by Coindesk, Baidu is distancing itself from cryptocurrencies amid China’s crackdown. It is planning to censor and ban forum topics that discuss crypto-related activities on Baidu Tieba, the firm's Reddit-like online community business.

Some of its most popular cryptocurrency-related forums such as Post Bar services have recently shut-down. Among the forums that are taken down are “Digital Currency Bar” and “Virtual Currency Bar”. Baidu has toughened its scrutiny and will not allow sub-forums under this theme.

related news

China began its crackdown on cryptocurrencies in September last year when it banned domestic cryptocurrency exchanges and initial coin offerings from the country. This move forced various companies to move abroad.

Authorities in the country are set to block access to 124 cryptocurrency-related websites in the country to stop Chinese citizens from trading crypto.

The search giant’s move comes shortly after Tencent and Alibaba revealed they were cracking down on crypto. Baidu’s forum business was launched back in 2003 and notably has over 300 million monthly active users.

As according to a recent report, cryptocurrency market cap has dropped from a high of about USD 800 billion to USD 215 billion.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:53 pm

tags #Baidu #Business #cryptocurrency #Technology #Trending News #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.