Bitcoin bloodbath: Nouriel Roubini slams institutional investors of 'FOMO', Deepak Shenoy compares m-cap downsize with RBI

The NYU Stern professor of economics Nouriel Roubini had even argued that Bitcoin’s surge is driven by “massive manipulation,” not a rush into a hedge against inflation.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
Bitcoin | PC-Shutterstock

American economist Nouriel Roubini on May 19 criticised the institutional investors who invested in volatile pseudo-asset 'Bitcoin' which according to him has no intrinsic value. He also sought that those investors be fired on the spot.

The following reaction by the New York University's Stern School of Business professor comes amid reports of cryptocurrency Bitcoin down by almost 20 percent over the past 24 hours and down to $36,900.

Cryptocurrency bloodbath underway; Bitcoin now down almost 20% over past 24 hours

"Bitcoin falls more than 40% from its peak in less than one month. Which institutional investors are reckless enough to invest in such a risky and volatile pseudo-asset with no intrinsic value? They should be fired on the spot if undertaking such a reckless speculative gamble!" Nouriel Roubini wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time the economist has said against cryptocurrency. Roubini on February 23 had said that retail investors with “fear of missing out” are going to get crushed by investing in Bitcoin during its latest run higher, reported Yahoo Finance.

“We have, like in 2017, hundreds of thousands of retail suckers that are having FOMO (fear of missing out) going into this asset class. And they are going to buy it at peak like it happened in December of 2017 when it was $20,000 and fell to $3,000 by the end of the next year. So, it’s the same phenomenon — just people are moving in because of FOMO, feeding the bubble, manipulation, eventually, they’ll get crushed,” Yahoo Finance reported Roubini as saying.

The NYU Stern professor of economics had even argued that Bitcoin’s surge is driven by “massive manipulation,” not a rush into a hedge against inflation.

In December 2020, Nouriel Roubini dubbed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “sh-tcoins,” which according to him have no place in retail or institutional investor portfolios.

"First of all, calling it a currency — it’s not a currency. It’s not a unit of account, it’s not a means of payment.…it’s not a stable store of value. Secondly, it’s not even an asset," Roubini said.

Among others who have spoken openly on the recent downfall of bitcoin's value include Capital Mind founder Deepak Shenoy. He compared the market cap downsize to half of RBI's forex assets. "Bitcoin's market cap is down some $300 billion+ in a week. That's like half of RBI's forex assets," Shenoy wrote on Twitter.

Here's what Monk Entertainment founder Viraj Seth wrote:

The following decline in the two most traded cryptocurrencies were sparked last week by Elon Musk's reversal on Tesla taking bitcoin as payment, followed by other tweets that caused confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the currency.

Apart from this, China's announcement on Tuesday that it is banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, coupled with a warning to investors against speculative crypto trading, seemed to have exacerbated the selling.
