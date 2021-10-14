MARKET NEWS

English
1 million Salman Khan's NFTs sold out within 3 hours, reports Bollycoin

The frenzy did not end here, and almost 2 million tokens were sold out within 7 hours. The mania continued as more than 3 million BOLLY coins in circulation were lapped up in just over 24 hours by the public.

Ira Puranik
October 14, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
Salman Khan

Seems like the Indian public has given a resounding swagat, a hearty welcome to the recently launched NFT collection of the Dabang Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan

Per Bollycoin reports, the sales figures took the Indian NFT  and cryptocurrency space by storm, raking in the sale of more than 1 million BOLLY tokens in just about 3 hours. The frenzy did not end here, and almost 2 million tokens were sold out within 7 hours. The mania continued as more than 3 million BOLLY coins in circulation were lapped up in just over 24 hours by the public. The sales figure currently stands at around 3.4 million tokens and counting. 

Notably, around 19 million BOLLY Coins are available for circulation in the first round, with each token valued at around 0.1 dollars, which can be brought using either of the stablecoins like USDC (USD Coin) or BUSD (Binance USD). 

Khan had on October 13 announced his foray into the NFT space, becoming the second A-lister post megastar Amitabh Bachchan with his tweet mentioning his collaboration with Bollycoin, which, founded by director Atul Agnihotri, aims to marry Bollywood and NFT into a more accessible, massively appealing form, by allowing fans to become consumers and investors of their beloved Bollywood content, which includes clips and stills, iconic dialogues, unseen footage, posters, and social media content, merchandise and more. 
first published: Oct 14, 2021 07:02 pm

