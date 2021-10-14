1 million Salman Khan's NFTs sold out within 3 hours, reports Bollycoin

Salman Khan

Seems like the Indian public has given a resounding swagat, a hearty welcome to the recently launched NFT collection of the Dabang Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan.

Per Bollycoin reports, the sales figures took the Indian NFT and cryptocurrency space by storm, raking in the sale of more than 1 million BOLLY tokens in just about 3 hours. The frenzy did not end here, and almost 2 million tokens were sold out within 7 hours. The mania continued as more than 3 million BOLLY coins in circulation were lapped up in just over 24 hours by the public. The sales figure currently stands at around 3.4 million tokens and counting.

Notably, around 19 million BOLLY Coins are available for circulation in the first round, with each token valued at around 0.1 dollars, which can be brought using either of the stablecoins like USDC (USD Coin) or BUSD (Binance USD).