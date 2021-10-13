Salman Khan gets 'Ready' to enter the NFT space with 'Da-bang'!





And this time, the ultimate Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan has become one of the first A-listers to commit to entering the relatively nascent and rapidly growing Indian NFT space with Bollycoin , a platform started by producer-director Atul Agnihotri with the intention of bridging the mass connect that Bollywood is replete with and which currently eludes the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

In his tweet, Khan said, "Aa raha hu main NFTs lekar", thereby confirming his association with the platform with Salman Khan Static NFTs.

As mentioned by Atul Agnihotri, Co-founder, BollyCoin, “Whenever we talk about blockchain or investment, there’s always this feeling of uncertainty we feel because most of us don’t know much about stocks, cryptocurrencies, or any other form of digital assets. We know about famous Bollywood movie dialogues, songs, and hook steps of popular dance numbers. With BollyCoin, we have tried to find that perfect balance between investments, NFTs, digital assets, and creative content consumption. We are incredibly thrilled to have Salman Khan has partnered with us for Salman Khan static NFTs since it denotes that we are on the right track.”

The platform, which has partnered with film houses like Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan Production, and Reel Life Productions promises the fans the prospect of allowing fans to invest in clips and stills, iconic dialogues, unseen footage, posters, and social media content and merchandise from their favorite stars and films,

Hum yahan ke Robinhood Pandey hai, swagat nahi karoge humara?

Currently, 19,125,766 BOLLY coins, each priced at 0.1 dollars remain available to purchase in the first round, out of a total supply of 100,000,000 coins. Currently, BollyCoin can be bought using USDC or BUSD for now, but USDT and Eth will also be added to the available options shortly.

Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson from Salman Khan Films said “We are delighted to be associated with a forward-thinking platform like BollyCoin. We think that NFTs will give the audience an exciting new way to experience our films and we are eager for the world to see what’s in store.”

Adding to the extensive possibilities that NFTs offer to Bollywood fans when it comes to engaging with the celebrated industry, Arbaaz Khan also expressed his pleasure in exploring “

different ways our films can extend their legacies and for the fans to have a new way to interact with them”.