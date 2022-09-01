English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 1: Ether falls over 4% as crypto market cap declines further

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.27 billion, 7.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 1 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.09 percent to $975.54 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume rose 10.81 percent to $67.52 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $5.27 billion, 7.81 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $60.92 billion, which is 90.92 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.70 lakh. It dominates 39.29 percent of the market, an increase of 0.11 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    The government is awaiting an internationally acceptable solution to track and curb clandestine so-called wallet-to-wallet transfers of cryptocurrency before banning them in India, with both the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) agreeing on their destabilising impact on the country’s financial stability, two officials aware of the matter said. Cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India. Read more

    At 9.48 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,65,957-2.57%
    Ethereum1,29,200-4.2%
    Tether84.20-0.27%
    Cardano37.99-1.27%
    Binance Coin23,250.12-1.07%
    XRP26.9502-2.7%
    Polkadot600.61-1.53%
    Dogecoin5.3200-1.49%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.