Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 1: Ether falls over 4% as crypto market cap declines further

Representational image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 1 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.09 percent to $975.54 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume rose 10.81 percent to $67.52 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $5.27 billion, 7.81 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $60.92 billion, which is 90.92 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.70 lakh. It dominates 39.29 percent of the market, an increase of 0.11 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

The government is awaiting an internationally acceptable solution to track and curb clandestine so-called wallet-to-wallet transfers of cryptocurrency before banning them in India, with both the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) agreeing on their destabilising impact on the country’s financial stability, two officials aware of the matter said. Cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India. Read more

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,65,957 -2.57% Ethereum 1,29,200 -4.2% Tether 84.20 -0.27% Cardano 37.99 -1.27% Binance Coin 23,250.12 -1.07% XRP 26.9502 -2.7% Polkadot 600.61 -1.53% Dogecoin 5.3200 -1.49%