COVID-19 | EMA calls reports of AstraZeneca vaccine ban ‘misinformation’ —all you need to know

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been “dogged” by reports of rare blood clots (Image: AP)

The European Medical Agency (EMA) has clarified that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine “remains authorised” for all populations” and reports of the European Union (EU) banning the jabs were “misinformation”.

“This is the situation: Benefit/risk balance of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is positive and it remains authorised for all populations,” the statement read.

The tweet came after Italian newspaper La Stampa carried an interview with the EMA’s Head of Vaccine Strategy Marco Cavaleri, who said “it might be worth abandoning the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for age groups where alternatives are available”.

Notably, the AstraZeneca and J&J jabs are both viral vector based and approved for all aged 18 and above. The EU has also authorised Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA based COVID-19 vaccines.

Here is what Cavaleri said to trigger fears of an AstraZeneca ‘ban’:

- AstraZeneca and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccines have been “dogged” by reports of rare blood clots

- Italy on June 11 restricted the use of AstraZeneca doses to those aged 60 years and above after concerns about its “heightened health risks for younger people” emerged

- Responding to queries, Cavaleri said that banning the AstraZeneca vaccine “is an option that many countries, such as France and Germany are considering”, largely due to the increased availability of mRNA vaccine options.

- He, however, acknowledged that incidences of clots were “very rare after the first dose” and noted that the United Kingdom’s vaccination programme,which is largely dependent on the AstraZeneca vaccine, is “going well”.

- Cavaleri also acknowledged that “there is less data” on the risk of clot after the second dose of the AstraZeneca jab.

- He added the choice is “left to individual states” but said that young people are advised to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by taking the vaccines – “preferentially the mRNA vaccines”.

- On reports that J&J’s vaccine also caused clots in rare patients, Cavaleri said the problems were “fewer” and since its being a single-shot vaccine makes it “useful for some categories which are difficult to reach”.

- He acknowledged that it has been “less widely used” and thus suggested it be reserved only for those over 60 years of age.

(With inputs from AFP)