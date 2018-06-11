Corporate round-up: Aegon Life appoints Saba Adil as Chief Operating Officer

Aegon Life Insurance has appointed Saba Adil as the new chief operating officer, effective May 1.

Along with this new responsibility, Adil will continue to serve as the chief people officer, a release said today.

In the new role, Adil will be responsible for creating a differentiated and superior customer experience and will continue reporting to the managing director and chief executive officer, it added.

Hyundai Motor rolls out eight millionth car

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor today rolled out the eight millionth car - the latest version of Creta SUV - from its Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility.

The second largest maker of passenger vehicles in the country achieved the milestone 20 years after it started producing vehicles here, according to a release.

The company has so far sold 5,300,967 units in the domestic market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally.

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches insurance for guests

Sterling Holiday Resorts today launched a comprehensive holiday insurance for all its guests.

The insurance provides cover for trip cancellation, personal accident, emergency accident related treatment, legal liability, misplaced luggage, delayed and missed flights and more powered by Digit Insurance, a Fairfax company, a company release said.

Dsport to broadcast SAFF Championship 2018 * Discovery Communications's premium sports channel Dsport today said it is the official broadcast partner for the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2018.

The biennial competition will commence from September 4, in Bangladesh.