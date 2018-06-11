App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate round-up: Aegon Life appoints Saba Adil as Chief Operating Officer

The insurance provides cover for trip cancellation, personal accident, emergency accident related treatment, legal liability, misplaced luggage, delayed and missed flights and more powered by Digit Insurance, a Fairfax company, a company release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aegon Life Insurance has appointed Saba Adil as the new chief operating officer, effective May 1.

Along with this new responsibility, Adil will continue to serve as the chief people officer, a release said today.

In the new role, Adil will be responsible for creating a differentiated and superior customer experience and will continue reporting to the managing director and chief executive officer, it added.

Hyundai Motor rolls out eight millionth car 

related news

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor today rolled out the eight millionth car - the latest version of Creta SUV - from its Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility.

The second largest maker of passenger vehicles in the country achieved the milestone 20 years after it started producing vehicles here, according to a release.

The company has so far sold 5,300,967 units in the domestic market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally.

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches insurance for guests

Sterling Holiday Resorts today launched a comprehensive holiday insurance for all its guests.

The insurance provides cover for trip cancellation, personal accident, emergency accident related treatment, legal liability, misplaced luggage, delayed and missed flights and more powered by Digit Insurance, a Fairfax company, a company release said.

Dsport to broadcast SAFF Championship 2018 * Discovery Communications's premium sports channel Dsport today said it is the official broadcast partner for the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2018.

The biennial competition will commence from September 4, in Bangladesh.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 07:39 pm

tags #Aegon Life Insurance #Business

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.